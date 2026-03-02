Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former MSU fraternity leader heads to trial after Michigan Supreme Court lets hazing law stand

A high-profile hazing case at Michigan State University is moving forward after the Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to the state's anti-hazing law.

Ingham County prosecutors say former MSU fraternity leader Ethan Cao lost his latest legal challenge after the Michigan Supreme Court let a lower court ruling stand, upholding the state's anti-hazing law. Prosecutors say that clears the way for trial.

Cao is accused of playing a role in a fraternity party that left one pledge dead and three others seriously hurt in November of 2021.

He faces four felony counts — one for hazing causing death and three for hazing causing serious injury.

