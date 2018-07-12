Former MSU Dean back in court

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - A court hearing is scheduled in the case against the former dean of Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine, William Strampel.

Last month, a judge ruled there was enough evidence to put William Strampel on trial on four charges including misconduct in office and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

FOX 47 told you earlier this week that Strampel retired from the university so he could keep his benefits.

The retirement agreement bars Strampel from receiving emeritus status. Strampel will also forfeit other benefits related to executive level retirement, but will receive basic retiree health care coverage.

A new MSU policy says that any employee of the university that is fighting against the revoking process of their tenure will not be able to receive full benefits after a certain point in the process.

Strampel was in that process after he was charged with sexual misconduct during the Larry Nassar Scandal.

“As I said before, Strampel has not acted with the level of professionalism expected of an MSU employee, particularly one holding an office with the responsibility of patient safety. His conduct and attitude were unacceptable and went against the values of this university,” Engler said. “While completing the tenure revocation process would have been highly satisfying, his immediate retirement means we have achieved the same goal—the end of the relationship between Strampel and MSU.”

The dean has been on leave since the December, but has been able to remain an employee at Michigan State University because of his tenure.

Strampel will receive $175,000.

Strampel's hearing is scheduled for three Thursday afternoon.