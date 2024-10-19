Former longtime MSU Trustee Joel Ferguson dies

Former longtime Michigan State University trustee and businessman Joel Ferguson has died.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office confirmed the news of Ferguson's death.

Governor Whitmer released the following statement on Ferguson's death:

“Today, we mourn the loss of Joel Ferguson. A good man, Lansing legend, and proud Spartan, he was a friend to so many over his decades of service.

“He built homes, stewarded his beloved alma mater MSU on the board of trustees, and served his nation in uniform as a United States Marine. Joel not only invested in his community, but he embodied its core values.

“He made Michigan a better place, and I was proud to call him a longtime family friend. My thoughts are with his family and all those who were lucky enough to know him, work alongside him, and learn from him.”

