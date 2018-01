A former Lansing City Council President will spend 18 months on probation for taking money from a city concession stand.

Today Harold Leeman Junior was sentenced on a felony embezzlement charge.

In addition to probation, Leeman must also take a mental health assessment, and pay around a thousand dollars in restitution.

Authorities say Leeman embezzled the money while managing a concession stand at the Gier Park Community Center.