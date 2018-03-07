Former inmates call for prison reform in Downtown Lansing

Former inmates are calling for prison reform at a Downtown Lansing Church Tuesday afternoon.

It was all a part of the National Day of Empathy, which raises awareness about the millions of Americans impacted by our criminal justice system.

Both ex-convicts and survivors of crime offered insight into how we can rehabilitate criminals and reduce violence.

Former inmates say the first step towards creating change, is addressing poverty.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says the current rate of inmates who return to prison after their release, hit a record low last year of 28%, that's down from 46% in 1998.