Former Governor and MSU Grad to represent MSU in D.C.

Former Governor Jim Blanchard and his firm, DLA Piper, have been asked to represent Michigan State University in Washington D.C. before Congressional inquiries stemming from the crimes committed by former MSU faculty member, Larry Nassar.

Blanchard, if the first MSU alumnus elected as Governor of Michigan.

The one-year agreement between DLA Piper and MSU runs from February 1 2018 through January 31, 2019.

"DLA Piper will be prepared to assist MSU in answering the numerous inquiries concerning Title IX and sexual assault policies on campus from Congressional members and committees. I will help MSU coordinate and cooperate with any inquiry so that all issues are resolved promptly, that action will restore confidence in a great university that is my beloved alma mater," Blanchard said. "It will be a pleasure and an honor to work on these matters with Interim President Engler."

"I am very pleased that MSU has DLA Piper and Jim Blanchard representing us in Washington on the substantive issues before Congress and the Executive Branch," Engler said. "His professionalism and that of his firm will be a great asset for Spartan nation."

Blanchard earned a Bachelor's Degree in Social Science in 1964 and an MBA in 1965 from MSU.

He and his wife, Janet, donated $1 million to MSU to create the Spartan Statesmanship Award for Distinguished Public Service and a related lecture series called the Governor Jim Blanchard Public Service Forum.

Speakers have included former President Bill Clinton, filmmaker Ken Burns and author Evan Thomas.