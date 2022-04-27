Former Fremont police chief sentenced to jail

FREMONT, Mich. — The former Fremont police chief has been sentenced to serve time in jail.

Monday, a judge sentenced Randall Wright to 30 days in jail for disorderly person – obscene conduct and 90 days for aggravated assault. If Wright serves the first 30 days, the remaining 60 days will not have to be served. Wright was also granted 1 day of time served. In total, Wright will spend 29 days in jail.

Wright will also spend two years on probation.

Back in 2019, Wright was charged after being accused of inappropriately touching a woman while on a bus trip to a Detroit Tigers game. The trip had been organized by the Fraternal Order of Police.

Wright was put initially put on administrative leave, but the city council voted to fire him in October 2019.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube