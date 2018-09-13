Former elections leader endorses "Promote the Vote"

Lansing, Mich. - The former director of state elections is throwing his support behind a ballot proposal aimed at making it easier for people to vote.

Wednesday Chris Thomas endorsed the "Promote the Vote" campaign, or proposal 3, on this November's ballot.

The measure would allow no reason absentee voting and same-day registration.

The current state law requires voters to register 30 days before an election, and only those older than 60 or people who provide a valid excuse can vote absentee.

Thomas says Michigan is falling behind when it comes to voter access and proposal 3 will help the state catch up.

"There are 37 states and the District of Columbia that permit a pre-election ballot to be cast. Michigan is one of only 13 states in the nation that does not" says Thomas.

The "Promote the Vote" measure is one of the three ballot proposals this fall, along with legalizing recreational marijuana and a re-districting proposal.