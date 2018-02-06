Former downtown Lansing credit union getting new life

Haze
The former Lake Trust Credit Union in downtown Lansing is being redeveloped as an effort to re-energize downtown.
The building, on the southeast corner of Capitol Avenue and Lenawee Street was sold last week to Urban Systems, a local development group...
It will likely be turned into housing, office, and retail space.
The building will undergo a 12-month renovation.