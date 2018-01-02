Former Detroit deputy police chief pleads guilty

DETROIT (AP) - A former Detroit deputy police chief has pleaded guilty to accepting money from a city contractor but denies that he got any favors in return.

Celia Washington appeared in federal court Tuesday. She told a judge that she knew Gasper Fiore was trying to influence her with $3,000. She said she needed a loan.

Washington served as the police department's legal adviser, responsible for overseeing towing companies that remove cars seized by police. Fiore had towing contracts.

Judge David Lawson accepted the guilty plea only after Washington acknowledged she had committed a crime. Earlier, she said she was pleading guilty to end her case and avoid the uncertainty of a trial.