Ford to fix coolant leaks in vehicles recalled for fire risk

DETROIT (AP) - Ford says it will repair coolant leaks that it may find in over 200,000 recalled vehicles that are at risk of catching fire.

The repairs are detailed in documents posted by safety regulators in December. They come 10 months after Ford said it would only install a coolant level sensor "with supporting hardware and software."

In March, the automaker announced that it would recall the vehicles because their 1.6-liter turbocharged engines can overheat if coolant gets low, causing oil leaks and possibly fires. Ford's March press release and recall documents did not mention leak repairs but the company now says it had planned to fix them all along.

In a Dec. 13 letter to dealers, Ford said mechanics should check for leaks, and if concerns are found, they should make repairs.

TOM KRISHER, AP Auto Writer