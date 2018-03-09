Ford testing out vehicles in the U.P.

While much of the northeast is digging out from another winter storm -- automakers here in Michigan are testing out new vehicles in snowy conditions.

In the Upper Peninsula in Brimley, we find Ford testing designs and traction control technology in controlled conditions. Snowy conditions.

The vehicles like the new Ford Expedition can be seen on the video, being tested on a track of both snow and ice.

The Expedition comes with a terrain management system that helps prevent spin outs.