Ford earnings jump in 2017, but pain ahead this year

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. said its full-year earnings jumped 65 percent to $7.6 billion in 2017 due to tax and pension changes, but it's already warning that this year will be tougher.

The adjusted earnings, of $1.78 per share, fell just short of Wall Street's predictions. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted earnings of $1.79 per share.

Ford's automotive revenue rose slightly to $145.7 billion although its global sales remained flat at 6.6 million cars and trucks. That was higher than the $144 billion analysts had forecast.

Ford warned last week that its earnings will likely fall this year as U.S. sales soften. Ford said it's also being hit by rising costs for steel and aluminum.

The automaker expects to earn between $1.45 and $1.70 per share this year.