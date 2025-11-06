Food rescues around Mid-Michigan fighting food insecurity during SNAP benefit pause

LANSING, Mich. — The state capitol neighborhood reporter followed a food rescue. It's food at a local store that's set to be thrown away, instead goes to a community organization, and then to neighbors' homes. These missions are becoming important as neighbors who rely on food stamps aim to get food on the table.

According to the leadership of the food rescue of Lansing, they have been able to save over 400,000 pounds of food since 2023.

The food from the rescue headed over to the LMTS Outreach services, where they say they are able to serve more families thanks to the food donation.

We'll take you behind the scenes of a mission that transforms potential waste into meals for families dealing with food stamp uncertainty, as benefits haven't been paid for this month.

If people in our neighborhoods are looking to volunteer or any food sellers interested in becoming a donor, please reach out to Val Lafferty at 517-349-6660 or lansingcommunitiesmi@foodrescue.us

