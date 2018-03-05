Food hall development group to open location in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - A food hall is set to open this fall in downtown Detroit's Federal Reserve Building.

Detroit-based Bedrock real estate says Thursday that the Galley Group's project will provide local culinary talent the opportunity to test new concepts in a low-risk, low-cost environment.

The Pittsburgh-based Galley Group is a food hall development, management and advisory company. It will provide kitchens and mentoring for chefs at the 8,646-square-foot (803-square-meter) space which will feature an open floor plan and centralized full bar.

Applications close May 1 for chefs to submit their restaurant ideas and vie for a kitchen space. Four chefs will be chosen.

Bedrock Chief Executive Jim Ketai says "creating opportunities for Detroiters and helping local entrepreneurs achieve their dreams are paramount to Bedrock's development strategy."