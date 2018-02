HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) - An Upper Peninsula library is accepting food donations instead of cash for overdue book fines.

The Portage Lake District Library in Houghton will waive up to $10 in fines this winter if a borrower donates non-perishable food. The food goes to The Salvation Army, St. Vincent De Paul and Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly.

The Daily Mining Gazette reports that people with overdue fines can also write a check to the organization.

Library director Dillon Geshel says $360 was raised that way in 2017.