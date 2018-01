Flu cases are popping up in Michigan this season, and health officials are urging that people six months and older get vaccinated.

The Ingham County Immunizations Medical Clinic encourages you to come in if you haven't been vaccinated.

They are located at 5303 S. Cedar St, Lansing MI.

According to the CDC, a total of 84 influenza-related hospitalizations have been reported from October of last year up to Wednesday.