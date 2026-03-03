Florida man sentenced for Hillsdale County child sexual assault

A Hillsdale County jury convicted a Florida man of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor relative more than two decades ago, and a judge has now sentenced him to nearly 30 years in prison.

Vincent Allen Payne, 60, of Valrico, Florida, allegedly sexually assaulted a minor relative while living in the same home in Hillsdale. The victim was under the age of 15 at the time of the assaults, which occurred between 2004 and 2008.

Payne was charged in January 2010 but fled the state. The U.S. Marshals Service extradited him to Hillsdale County last year as part of Operation Survivor Justice — a partnership between the Michigan Attorney General's Office, local prosecutors, and the U.S. Marshals Service to track down and return fugitive sex offenders to Michigan.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Payne to 19 to 30 years in prison.

Attorney General Nessel credited the collaboration between agencies for bringing the case to resolution.

"My office, and prosecutors across the State, are able to secure accountability for sexual predators through our continued efforts under Operation Survivor Justice," Nessel said. "I am grateful for the tireless work of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and the dedicated prosecutors in my office that brought about justice for this victim, so many years after her assault."

