'BERYL'ING IN: Roads flooded in East Lansing as major rain arrives

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in areas of East Lansing.

The intersection of Hagadorn Road and Burcham Drive is closed due to the flooding, according to the Ingham County RAVE Alert System

Southbound Grove is also closed from Burcham Drive due to flooding.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid these areas.

Fox 47 News Flooding: What to Know

The East Lansing City Council meeting has been canceled due to the weather.

WATCH: This video was captured by senior reporter, Danny Valle near Burcham and Abbot Roads in East Lansing:

Kayakers in East Lansing

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 47 News.

