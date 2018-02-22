Flooding hits Michigan communities; robotics event moved
1:22 PM, Feb 22, 2018
Share Article
DUNDEE, Mich. (AP) - Flooding from the River Raisin in southeastern Michigan is closing roads and leaving homes in some low-lying areas surrounded by water.
The Monroe News reports the Michigan Department of Transportation and the village of Dundee are monitoring the Michigan highway 50 bridge over the river as the water rises. A flood warning is in effect for Dundee, Blissfield and other area communities.
In southwestern Michigan, the Kalamazoo Gazette reports continued flooding, with the Kalamazoo River at Comstock Township expected to rise until Saturday night. And in western Michigan, residents of Kent County are facing widespread flooding.
Flooding at Michigan State University in East Lansing prompted organizers of Sunday's state VEX Robotics Championship tournament to move the event to Grandville High School about 65 miles (105 kilometers) away.