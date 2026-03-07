US-127 closed in both directions near Lansing due to flooding as strong storms move through Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Strong thunderstorms moved through the Lansing area, prompting the closure of part of US-127.

Police have closed all southbound lanes of US-127 at Grand River Avenue, near Exit 78, due to water on the roadway.

All northbound lanes of US-127 are closed at the Saginaw Street exit.

Powerful storms have ripped across the state, tearing the roof off a home improvement store, sending parts of a storage building flying, and knocking down trees as tornado warnings were issued across the southern part of the state.

Three people have been killed, and three were taken to a hospital after an apparent tornado hit a Michigan town on Friday, authorities said.

The Branch County Sheriff’s Office said there were 12 reported injuries and three deaths after a tornado appeared to have hit the Union Lake area, which is about 125 miles (200 km) west of Detroit. Another death was reported in Cass County, near Edwardsburg

Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Friday evening due to the significant wind damage and possible tornadoes.

