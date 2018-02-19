Flood Watch Continues Until Wednesday Afternoon

A Flood Watch continues for all of Mid-Michigan until Wednesday afternoon. Rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms will bring a 1-3'' rainfall to the area through Wednesday morning. The rain teamed up with a frozen ground and melting snow will cause Spring like flooding of low areas and some roadways. The water flowing to area rivers and streams will cause minor to moderate flooding near many area rivers. Stay alert for rising water through the remainder of the week.
The rounds of rain are with a front stalled out West of Michigan. Areas of low pressure moving up and along the front will bring plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and warm air our way. The front is expected to move through our area Wednesday morning. Drier air will start to return to the area Wednesday afternoon.
