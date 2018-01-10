Flint OKs $24,500 settlement with ex-police investigator

Flint City Council has approved a $24,500 payment to a former police investigator who said he was demoted after reporting the possible mistreatment of another officer.

The Flint Journal reports the lawsuit alleged that police Chief Tim Johnson retaliated against Rodney Williams after he allegedly corroborated claims of gender discrimination that Capt. Leigh Golden brought against Johnson and the police department.

Johnson has denied wrongdoing in the matter.

Williams' attorney Dean Yeotis declined comment to the newspaper on the settlement that was approved by City Council this week, citing a confidentiality agreement.

Last month, City Council approved a $72,500 settlement in another case involving a whistleblower claim.

Flint Police Officer Association President Kevin Smith alleged that he was demoted in 2013 after speaking out on alleged city misuse of funds.