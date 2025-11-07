Flight cuts expected at 40 airports including Detroit as government shutdown impacts air travel

LANSING, Mich. — Flight reductions are set to begin Friday at more than 40 airports nationwide, including Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, as the ongoing government shutdown strains air traffic control operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced Wednesday they will reduce air traffic by 10% to maintain safety standards as air traffic controllers show signs of strain during the shutdown.

"There is going to be a 10% reduction in capacity at 40 of our locations," Duffy said.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford emphasized the proactive approach to safety concerns.

"We're not going to wait for a safety problem to manifest when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating," Bedford said.

The cuts will significantly impact travelers from the Capital Area Region Airport in Lansing, as many passengers connect through Detroit for their flights.

Damon Sefa, a frequent business traveler who flies two to three times per month, expressed concern about the upcoming disruptions.

"It's going to be a nightmare," Sefa said. "The inconvenience with less flights will make it tough."

The FAA manages more than 44,000 flights daily, meaning the 10% reduction will affect thousands of flights nationwide. For business travelers like Sefa, the cuts present additional challenges.

"I think traveling will probably be limited," Sefa said.

However, Sefa plans to avoid holiday travel complications by staying home during the busy season.

"For the holidays I try not to because I fly 40 weeks a year," Sefa said.

The timing of the flight reductions coincides with one of the busiest travel periods of the year, potentially creating significant disruptions for holiday travelers.

United, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they would offer refunds to passengers who opt not to fly, even if they purchased tickets that aren’t normally refundable.

