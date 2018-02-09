Flaherty makes 9 3s to lead No. 21 Michigan women to victory

3:08 PM, Feb 9, 2018

ANN ARBOR, MI - FEBRUARY 08: Michigan Wolverines guard Katelynn Flaherty (3) brings the ball upcourt during a regular season Big 10 Conference basketball game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Michigan Wolverines on February 8, 2018 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Katelynn Flaherty scored 36 points, making nine 3-pointers, and No. 21 Michigan snapped a two-game skid with an 84-63 victory over Northwestern on Thursday night.

Flaherty made five 3-pointers in scoring 15 points in the second quarter when the Wolverines (20-6, 9-4) outscored the Wildcats 22-9 to take a 40-24 halftime lead.

Northwestern got within eight for 38 seconds early in the fourth quarter before Hallie Thome scored five straight points to re-establish the double-digit lead.

Flaherty, who made 9 of 16 from behind the arc, was two points shy and one 3-pointer shy of career highs. Thome added 25 points and Jullian Dunston grabbed 12 rebounds to surpass 800 career rebounds. Michigan has posted its seventh straight 20-win season, a school record.

Jordan Hamilton had four 3-pointers and 21 points for Northwestern (9-16, 2-9), which has lost six straight. Lindsey Pulliam added 13 points.

