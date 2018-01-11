Flaherty, Brown score 23, No. 23 Michigan women top Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Katelynn Flaherty and Hailey Brown scored 23 points apiece and No. 23 Michiganturned back Indiana 84-79 on Wednesday night.

Flaherty scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including the last six Michigan points in the final 46 seconds. Brown, a freshman, had a career high on 10-of-12 shooting, including 3 for 3 behind the arc.

Nichole Munger scored 16 points and Hallie Thome had 11 points for the Wolverines (14-4, 3-2 Big Ten). Thome had 11 rebounds and Brown eight as Michigan had a 38-18 advantage on the boards but also had 22 turnovers to 10 for Indiana.

Bendu Yeaney and Tyra Buss had 18 points apiece for the Hoosiers (8-10, 1-4), Amanda Cahill added 16 and Kym Royster 13.

There were 11 ties and 17 lead changes. Michigan never trailed after a Brown jumper and two Flaherty free throws put Michigan up 73-71 with 3:19 to go. Yeaney tied it for the Hoosiers but Thome and Munger combined for the next five points. Indiana scored its last six points from the foul line in the last 65 seconds but Flaherty had a layup at 46 seconds and then made four free throws.