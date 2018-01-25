Flags at half-staff for former Rep. LaForge

Thursday, within the State Capitol complex, flags are lowered to honor former State Rep. Ed LaForge.

LaForge died on Friday, January 19.

"Ed was a champion for social justice and human rights and will be dearly missed by all who knew him," Gov. Snyder said. "I send my most sincere condolences to his family, friends and community."

Rep. LaForge served 10 years on the Kalamazoo City Commission and later served six years as state representative for the 60th House District.

A servicefor LaForge will be held on Thursday, January 25 at 3 p.m. at the Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Westside Chapel in Kalamazoo.