Flags at half-staff for fallen officer; funeral Tuesday morning

Happening right now across Michigan, flags are flying at half-staff in honor of the Detroit police officer who was killed in a car accident last week.
Governor Rick Snyder ordered flags be lowered to honor Officer Darren Weathers.
The 25-year-old officer died last Tuesday in a car crash while on a surveillance training exercise in an unmarked police car.
Investigators say Weathers' car was hit by another vehicle and the force sent his car crashing into a metal barrier.
Detroit's police chief said speed was a primary factor in the crash.
The funeral service for Officer Darren Weathers is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Second Ebenezer Church.
The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.