Flags at half-staff for fallen officer; funeral Tuesday morning

9:23 AM, Feb 20, 2018
Happening right now across Michigan, flags are flying at half-staff in honor of the Detroit police officer who was killed in a car accident last week.

Governor Rick Snyder ordered flags be lowered to honor Officer Darren Weathers.

The 25-year-old officer died last Tuesday in a car crash while on a 
surveillance training exercise in an unmarked police car.

Investigators say Weathers' car was hit by another vehicle and the force sent his car crashing into a metal barrier.

Detroit's police chief said speed was a primary factor in the crash.

The funeral service for Officer Darren Weathers is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Second Ebenezer Church.

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. 