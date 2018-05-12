Five vehicles involved in I-94 crash, two hospitalized

JACKSON, Mich. (WSYM) - A total of five vehicles were involved in a crash on I-94 in Jackson County Saturday.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes at the Lansing Avenue overpass, near the US-127 and I-94 interchange.

Michigan State Police say one of the five vehicles spun around in the crash and faced oncoming traffic.

Two of the seven people involved were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for evaluation. No serious injuries were reported.

The westbound lanes were closed as crews worked to clean up the crash.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate.