Five hospitalized, including a Clinton County Sergeant, following crash on southbound US 127

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Clinton County Sheriffs Office

In a release from Lt. Dan Spitzley, of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, a Clinton County Sergeant has been hospitalized following a car crash on Thursday morning. Deputies were responding to a crash where a semi truck, traveling northbound, carrying grain, spilled into the median and across the southbound lane of the US 127 at Maple Rapids Rd.

During this investigation, the Clinton County Sergeant responded to the southbound lanes in order to direct motorists around the spilled grain while in his vehicle. The Sergeant's emergency lights were on when the vehicle was struck from the back by another motorist traveling southbound.

Four people were in the vehicle that struck the Sergeant's patrol car and all five were transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. All five are being evaluated with non-life threatening injuries.

This crash is under investigation by the Michigan State Police and the Accident Reconstruction Team. The US 127 at Maple Rapids Road has returned to normal traffic.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

