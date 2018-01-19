Five civil infractions mailed to Edgewater Apartments owner

An update on the Eaton Rapids Apartment Complex that went without heat for weeks.

The city says five civil infractions were mailed to the company that owns Edgewater Apartments.

The Mayor previously told us, three would be issued.

Earlier this week, Senator Rick Jones said he was working to get an immediate state inspection.

But Thursday said he believes the city has things under control, and it's not needed.

Tenants tell us they do have heat, but some are dealing with hot water issues.

Mayor Paul Malewski says a new water heater is in the process of being installed.