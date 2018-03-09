First-time Michigan hunters urged to enroll in safety course

9:26 AM, Mar 9, 2018

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is inviting new hunters to sign up for safety classes.

Cpl. Dave Painter of the DNR's Recreational Safety, Education and Enforcement Section says newcomers to the sport shouldn't wait until the last minute to sign up, especially if they're considering a springtime hunt.

The courses deal with topics such as ethics, firearm safety, wildlife conservation and identification, game care, survival and first aid.

Courses are offered across the state throughout the year, although most are conducted from August through October.

The typical course includes two to five sessions, with a total class time of 10-12 hours.

They're usually conducted at outdoor clubs, schools, police stations and camps.