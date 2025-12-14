First responders pull Lansing man from burning car

A Stockbridge Police officer and an Ingham County Sheriff's deputy pulled a Lansing man out of a burning vehicle Friday night, according to a news release from the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene within one minute to M-52 near Topping Road, after receiving the call shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The vehicle had been on M-52 when it left the roadway, hit a tree, and caught fire, with the driver trapped inside, the news release said.

Authorities pulled the man from the passenger's side window, and three minutes later the vehicle was fully engulfed, the news release said.

No one else was in the vehicle and the man had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said.

