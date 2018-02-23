First responders deal with flooded roads

The flood waters are creating a challenge for emergency first responders.
In a business where every second could mean life or death, response times are critical.
Closed roads and blocked routes could make it harder for first responders to get to you.
FOX 47's Cryss Walker spoke with emergency crews to find out how they're working around the problem.
All across Meridian Township you will see roads that look like rivers, closures and frustrated drivers.
“When we're having to deal with mother-nature and the water and everything it's no different than icy roads or anything else, it's always something that could slow us down”, said Meridian Township Fire Captain Derek Burcham.
Between the traffic, high waters and road blocks, emergency crews are making their way through the water to get to you.
Meridian Township first responders say although the floods will slow down response times, help is on the way.
Township EMS crews say they are prepared for emergencies in flooded areas.
“We'll immediately call for a neighboring department to bring in a boat or something like that”, said Burcham.
“If we can't get the vehicles close, we'll get out and walk through water if we have to”, Burcham continued.