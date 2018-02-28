First responders 800 miles away help Michigan woman

The Michigan woman who contacted the wrong fire department to help her choking son is speaking out.
It happened Saturday during the dinner hour. Michelle Rock did not have her cell phone, so she messaged the Wayland Fire Department for help on Facebook. Turns out it was the Wayland Fire Department in Massachusetts, 800 miles away. Rock said, "I thought I was getting Wayland, Michigan Fire Department when actually I got Wayland, Massachusetts. It was a blessing in disguise. Thank God they were there. They were like my guardian angels."
Emergency responders from Michigan were able to help her son. But they strongly advise against using social media to contact authorities during an emergency. Most public safety departments do not monitor social media around the clock. The best course of action in an emergency is to call 9-1-1.