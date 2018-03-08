First girl cub scout

The boy scout virtues have been the same for more than a century, loyalty, courtesy, kindness - but these pillars aren't just for the boys.

Not anymore.

Meet the first female boy scout in the country.

Kennedy Clutter, from Charlotte, North Carolina, the first Mecklenburg Co. girl Cub Scout is making history.

But she doesn't dwell too much on that, right now she's more concerned about memorizing scout law.

Her first den meeting is coming up.

Kennedy Clutter said, "I found my brother doing a lot of fun things and I was like why can't I do that?"

But then, the boy scouts announced after 108 years that they'd allow girls to join.

Kennedy Clutter said, "The first words I said was, you mean I can be an eagle scout?! I was just really happy about it."

Kennedy comes from several generations of scouts with a very patient big brother, ready to show her the ropes.

Carson Clutter, Kennedy's brother, Boy Scout said, "If there's anyone that can do it I'm sure Kennedy can."

Mark Turner, Scout Executive for Meck Co. Council said, "We're so excited that she's our first registered girl scout"

Turner says the cub dens, the smaller age based groups, will be single gender. All boys or all girls. But the pack meetings, programs, and expectations -- are for all.

The decision didn't sit well with everyone, including leaders of the girl scouts, who reportedly denounced the idea, and accused the Boy Scouts of America of recruiting girls to save their dwindling membership numbers.

Even Donald Trump Junior tweeted in response to the decision, 'I thought that's what the girl scouts was for???'

Still, someday Kennedy will be able to say she was one of the first.