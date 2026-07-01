INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — With extreme heat and humidity in the forecast, officials are urging residents to take extra precautions when handling fireworks this Fourth of July.

WATCH BELOW: Fireworks safety tips ahead of Fourth of July amid extreme heat

Fireworks safety tips ahead of Fourth of July amid extreme heat

The Ingham County Fairgrounds is preparing to host its annual fireworks show, which organizers say will be free to attend and run approximately 20 minutes.

The event will take place Friday July 3 and you can find more information here.

Organizers said an ambulance will be on site and asked attendees to bring water and a cooler due to the heat.

Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball said the high heat increases the chance of a fire from fireworks.

Ball said even fireworks that appear to have already gone off should be treated as if they are still lit.

"Even though you've lit your firework and it's gone off and you think it's done or even if you've lit one and it's a dud, it needs to be considered like it's lit or it could catch fire soon," Ball said.

Ball also noted that sparklers can burn at over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which can cause burns instantly.

Ball advises residents to attend a professionally run show if possible rather than lighting fireworks at home.

Organizers at the Ingham County Fairgrounds said they are prepared to put on the show regardless of weather conditions.

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