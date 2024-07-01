Fireworks-free Fourth of July, quieter camping

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency are working together to find quieter camping areas.

"The idea came to the DNR from a veteran whose own combat experience helped him understand how fireworks and other loud noises could stir up past memories," according to the DNR.

Veterans and pet owners can find camping areas that are farther away from firework displays.

Bottle rockets and roman candles are prohibited in state parks, but sparklers, party poppers, ground spinners and smoke bombs are permitted.

The DNR asks all campers to abide by the rules to maintain a comfortable environment for all campers.

Locations in Michigan include:



Bewabic State Park

Brighton Recreation Area

Cheboygan State Park - campground temporarily closed for enhancements

Craig Lake State Park

Hayes State Park

Lake Hudson Recreation Area

Leelanau State Park

Rifle River Recreation Area

Sleepy Hollow State Park

Tahquamenon Falls State Park

Wells State Park



