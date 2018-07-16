Firefighters head to the farm for training

JACKSON, Mich. (WSYM) - On Sunday local firefighters trained to make rescues not at a fire, but on a farm.

Firefighters from around the state headed to Jackson today to learn how to save people from farm accidents, like being trapped in or under farming equipment.

They say many firefighters have never been on a farm, so it's a vital skill to learn.

"Firefighters and your local fire department are the first people on scene to an accident so they need to be prepared to handle things," Jen Spink, Jackson Co. Farm Bureau Young Famer Chair said.

In collaboration with the Jackson County Farm Bureau, Michigan Agriculture Accident Rescue Systems held a three-day class educating firefighters on how to make difficult decisions and rescues on farms.

"So many more of our calls are rescues and medicals it's not just firefighting. Fire departments have so many responsibilities, and this is just one of those little ones," Instructor Jonathon Degen said.

Firefighters say in rural counties like Jackson that it's not a matter of if, but a matter of when.

"There's a lot of farms in the area. A lot of things can happen at a moments notice. We can think ahead and try to plan to hopefully help someone save someone's life," firefighter Kris Gunterman

And those life-saving rescues included one from a grain auger, under a sprayer, and more. Instructors say the farmers were there voluntarily today so they can better protect their communities.

"They're not getting paid for this. They are here on their own benefit to go give back to their community and this is just one more specialization that they can take back to their community and that they might not get for a year, or it may happen tomorrow," Degen said.

"Its super important. Our goal is to bridge the gap between farmers and firefighters and make it safer for both," Spink said.

This was the third class offered in Jackson County. To date, 40 firefighters have taken the course.