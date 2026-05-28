Firefighters battle fire at Lansing home early Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Firefighters with the Lansing Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of Parkview Avenue early Thursday morning. The fire was first reported shortly before 3:00 a.m. and when our crew arrived on scene heavy smoke was billowing from the home.

Crews respond to house fire in Lansing early Thursday.

Authorities on scene confirmed that nobody was hurt in the fire as the lone occupant was able to escape safely. The Lansing Fire Department also told us tgat the fire was contained at around 3:35 a.m.

A small portion of Parkview Ave was closed off to traffic while crews work to put out any remaining hot spots at the home.

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