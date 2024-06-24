Firefighter recovering following Lansing house fire

LANSING, Mich. — A firefighter is recovering following an early morning house fire in Lansing.

The Lansing Fire Department tell us that call came in just after 3 am Monday, June 24th from the 300 block of East St. Joseph Street.

Officials say that flames could be seen threatening a nearby home.

We’re told that no one was home at the time, but one firefighter did have minor injuries.

It took officials about an hour to put out the fire.

An investigation is now underway into what caused it.

