A fire broke out around 5:30 AM Monday morning on the 500 block of Dibble Street in Delta Township.

Crews from Delta, Lansing Township, and the City of Lansing were on the scene.

The house at 607 Dibble was fully engulfed by flames when FOX 47 was on the scene.

Officials told us that one person was sent to Sparrow Hospital.

Also, fire fighters said that a backhoe was on the way to tear down what was left of the house. Only the walls were still standing.