Fire damages Dispatch Sports Pub & Grill

LANSING, Mich. — A fire broke out Thursday morning at the Dispatch Sports Pub & Grill in Lansing Township.

Multiple crews have been on the scene. The roof of the bar appears to have caved in. A portion of a brick wall has been taken down. Smoke continued to fill the air shortly before 9 a.m.

At least one person was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Fire officials have not said if anyone was inside the building or what they may have been the cause of the fire.

Bar manager Kim Terwilliger said everything was fine and no one was in the building when she left last night at 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

