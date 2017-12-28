Fire crews battle large structure fire in Clinton County

Firefighters are battling a large structure fire in Clinton County.

The structure is a large pole barn, and it has some attached garage areas.

The fire department got the call just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire is in the 12000 block of W Grand River Hwy, between Grand Ledge and Eagle.

Multiple fire departments have responded to the scene including Delta Township, Portland, Sunfield, Roxand Township, and Grand Ledge.

There have been no injuries reported.

A nearby home has not been impacted by the fire.

It is believed older style cars were stored inside the barn and attached garages.