Fire breaks out in downtown Dansville, knocking out power to schools and surrounding area

DANSVILLE, Mich. — A fire broke out in downtown Dansville Monday evening, knocking out power to the area, including Dansville Schools.

Delhi Township's Fire Department said the building went up in flames around 6:30 last night. Delhi Fire and several other agencies responded to the scene for mutual aid.

DANSVILLE FIRE INVESTIGATION

Consumers Energy worked to restore power to the area, according to the Dansville School District.

The school district posted to Facebook that schools are open today.

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