Fire breaks out at home in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - An investigation is underway to figure out what caused a house to catch fire in Lansing.

Firefighters got a call for a house fire on South Holmes Street near East Kalamazoo right around 3 a.m. Monday.

The Lansing Fire Department says when firefighters arrived they found a fire burning in the back of the house.

Crews were able to get the fire out pretty quickly and no one was hurt.

FOX 47 is working to get more details and will update the story as more information becomes available..