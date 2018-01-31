Final sentencing hearing begins for Nassar in Eaton Co.

The final sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar will begin in Eaton County on the sexual assault charges he pleads guilty to there on Wednesday.
A judge has set aside several days for the sentencing hearing as over 50 survivors have asked to speak.
The hearing comes less than a week after Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison on sex assault charges in Ingham County.
That time will be served after his 60-year sentence in federal prison on child porn charges.
Here is where things stand: -- former governor John Engler is expected to be named Interim MSU President at a Board of Trustees meeting this morning. -- Faculty members are threatening to seek resignations of the entire board if that happens. -- Larry Nassar will once again face his victims in a courtroom today as he is sentenced in Eaton county. -- Thursday Meridian Township Police will publicly apologize to a survivor whose case they ignored years ago.