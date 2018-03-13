Final batch of Detroit rape kits sent to labs for testing

DETROIT (AP) - About 600 rape kits remaining from more than 11,000 found in a Detroit police property storage facility in 2009 finally are being processed.

The Detroit News reports that the Wayne County prosecutor's office has sent the final batch of kits to labs for testing. State police will review the results.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has pushed efforts to test the kits and prosecute old cases.

Her office says 130 people have been convicted and 818 serial sex offenders identified after authorities started investigating earlier batches of the kits.

The kits contain DNA and other evidence from rape cases, but a majority of the 11,000 kits never were tested in a lab.

Worthy says testing of the kits is "a very long process."