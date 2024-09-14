Field of Dreams celebrates its 9th year as a Peer Buddy Baseball Club

Fowlerville native and founder of Field of Dreams Alec Johnson had a dream that became reality back in 2015





A Peer Buddy Baseball Club named Field of Dreams it allows individuals to play baseball that normally wouldn't.

"Our mission is to give everyone a chance to play baseball and softball, whether that's due to a financial ability or physical abilities or mental abilities," Alec Johnson said.

Fowlerville native and founder of Field of Dreams Alec Johnson had a dream that became reality back in 2015. When he started Field of Dreams, his dad Ron tells me his brother Nick played a big part in this mission.

"His brother has what's called FG syndrome, Nick wasn't really invited to sports or being part of teams so Alec got inspired and started up Field of Dreams club," Alec's father Ron Johnson said.

Alec says It's been growing as time goes on, and it's been an incredible feeling watching everyone play.

"It's been amazing, just to watch the team grow over the years it's so rewarding, you see the smiles on game day everybody comes out with all this emotion ready to plan,” Creator of Field of Dreams Alec Johnson said.

"Like to include everybody, age, money it doesn't matter here, you're welcome to play,” Creator of Field of Dreams Alec Johnson said.

