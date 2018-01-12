Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:55PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 1:05PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:59AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:09AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 19 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Fiat Chrysler recalls minivans for engine stalling problem
4:30 PM, Jan 12, 2018
Share Article
DETROIT (AP) - Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 160,000 minivans mainly in North America to fix a software problem that can make engines stall.
The recall covers certain Chrysler Pacifica vans from the 2017 model year with gasoline engines.
The company says under rare conditions, the engine control computer can incorrectly determine the operating status and cause the engine to shut off. Fiat Chrysler says it knows of one potentially related crash but no injuries caused by the problem.
Dealers will upgrade engine control software. Customers will be advised when to bring their vans in for the free service, which will be available sometime before April 1.